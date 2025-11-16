Towson’s Defense Locks Down Norfolk State in 51-41 Win

By: Zach Daly, Contributing Writer and Sean Daly, Contributing Writer

The Towson Tigers looked to continue their success at home against the Norfolk State Spartans. After a dominant win against Wilson College, scoring over a hundred points, the Tigers got their second straight win in a low-scoring, grittier fashion, 51-41.

The first half, a slow start for both teams. Senior forward Jack Doumbia, a Spartan from 2022-2024, got the first points of the game on free throws. The first field goal wasn’t made until three minutes into the game on a Norfolk State three-pointer.

The offenses would eventually find somewhat of a groove. Towson freshman Jaquan Womack scored five quick points, including a three pointer.

That made three was a rare sight for the Tigers.

“It’s not easy to go six for 35 from three and win a game,” said head coach Pat Skerry. “We’ve gotta coach better, but I thought our defensive effort was incredible.”

Norfolk and Towson, both buzzing on defense. Norfolk’s zone defense forced Towson out of the paint, the Tigers quickly found themselves forced to take an uncomfortable amount of threes, despite shooting below 30%.

Towson relied primarily on man-to-man defense, minimizing Norfolk’s ability to get open shots, blitzing players behind the three-point line. Because of this, the vast majority of the Spartans’ scoring happened in the paint.

While keeping the score even early, the Tigers eventually fell into a hole. The Spartans made a series of shots to take a ten point lead. Even after two consecutive Ryan Conway threes, the Spartan responded with baskets of their own to make their lead 26-16 with 1:50 until the half.

Norfolk dominated the glass at halftime, out-rebounding Towson 25-21 and scoring almost half of their buckets on second-chance opportunities.

“I thought the ball was a little sticky,” Skerry said. “I didn’t think we got out in transition because we didn’t really cleanly rebound a lot of their missed shots, so we were kinda running in sand.”

But Dylan Williamson wasn’t going to let the half end quietly though.

Williamson hit back-to-back threes, including a buzzer beater to end the half and make the score 26-22. The SECU Arena crowd erupted, and a momentum shift felt palpable.

“We appreciate the crowd coming out and supporting us,” Williamson said. “Those big shots we make and getting the crowd, that brings us momentum.”

As the second half began, Towson began to shrink their deficit. Tyler Tejada started the half hot, making consecutive mid-range shots and a three to give the Tigers a 31-30 lead.

The Spartans never stayed too far behind though. The two teams continued to exchange blows throughout the half, and traded the lead multiple times. The Spartans had plenty of chances to expand their lead, but went 0-5 on free throws during the second half.

Towson’s aggressive offense also got the Spartans in foul trouble early, with Towson quickly entering the bonus and getting crucial points at the free throw line.

Taking the defense up another notch, the Tigers logged five of their eight blocks in the second half, as well as three of their five steals. Mor Seck and Womack provided much-needed energy off the bench. Seck contributed two blocks and four rebounds, two of which were offensive rebounds. Womack logged seven points, a steal and seven rebounds, including three offensive rebounds.

“We got some guys who really believe in our defense,” said Skerry. “We’re not really tricky on that end of the floor, but it’s what we believe in.”

With the game still in reach for both sides, someone needed to pull away as the game’s end got closer. Doumbia wanted to make sure it was Towson.

Doumbia got a clutch steal which he transitioned into a layup. After a Norfolk State miss, Doumbia once again made a jumper, expanding Towson’s lead to nine with just under three minutes left.

Towson’s defense kept Norfolk State clamped down as their lead grew. The Tigers held the Spartans to a seven minute scoreless drought while their offense was finding a rhythm. Doumbia tied the bow on a win against his former school with a layup, and Towson got their second straight win, 51-41.

“Playing against my old team, it was good to see the coaching staff and brought back a lot of memories,” Doumbia said. “Other than that, I just went out there and played hard.”

Skerry was proud to see Doumbia succeed with the lights shining on him.

“Honestly I think down the stretch, I thought Jack really responded,” Skerry said. “We challenged him, he responded the right way.”

Williamson led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points. Tejada and Doumbia also scored double digits, with Doumbia scoring a double-double in points and rebounds.

Towson will hope to make it three in a row as they travel to Virginia to play James Madison on the road. Tipoff is Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.