Towson’s Greene Turtle sits vacant after a painful saga of overcrowding and liquor license trouble

By Kendra Bryant, Deputy Arts & Life Editor and Cameron Wilson, Contributing Writer

Towson’s Greene Turtle closed at the end of last year following a series of police incidents and a liquor license suspension for its promotional Thirsty Thursdays. Now, a “For Lease” sign sits in the empty Uptown storefront.

“The reality is we can’t continue, so we are looking to close this location,” Greene Turtle’s CEO Geo Concepcion told the liquor license board before the location fully closed.

Formerly located at 319 York Road, the bar raised concern for community members and police after an altercation on Aug. 14, 2025. According to a Baltimore County Police Department report, police officers responded to a fight that began outside of the bar.

“The crowd was running in and out of traffic, causing a disturbance to civilian drivers and civilians in the area,” Officer Markkeder A. McCall said in the BCPD report. “[Due] to officers’ safety and being out numbered by the large crowd, officers attempted to keep the crowd under control.”

Thirsty Thursday was a promotional series hosted by the Towson Greene Turtle, offering discounted drinks and entry every Thursday. While the promotion always drew a crowd, the numbers surged in Fall 2025 beyond what the night scene normally saw.

“I mean, I think it’s good,” said sophomore Samella Kamara, in reference to the closing. “And I feel like I think this year they kind of ruined it with all the freshmen coming in and they were being very disruptive and just doing too much.”

Despite bar staff informing those in line that they were at max capacity for the night, approximately 800 people remained outside, according to the police report.

“The crowd was so large that they took up the whole sidewalk and the Southbound lane of York Road,” McCall said in the report. “Officers had to keep telling everyone to keep walking and to get out of the road, the large crowd was unruly and refused to listen to officers.”

A few hours later, police reported that an altercation broke out between customers inside the bar. Additional police units were called to the scene, including Aviation, Parkville Precinct Units, Cockeysville Precinct Units and K-9.

Greene Turtle was then fined $1,000 for serving alcohol to a minor. Their liquor license was suspended on Thursdays in early October 2025. Owners estimated that the removal of Thirsty Thursdays would result in a $600,000 annual loss.

“The bar ownership and management are responsible for taking all precautions to ensure no one under the age of 21 is being served alcoholic beverages,” the county liquor board said.

The bar’s closing announcement left many students devastated.

“I’m so extremely disappointed,” sophomore Destinee Sousani said. “The Greene Turtle, not only was it a place where people can socialize on the weekends, but also, you can go there and just chill on, you know, on a regular day, get some food. So, the fact that it’s shut down and you got all these college students out here, it’s just, it’s really disappointing and I’m really heartbroken.”

The company is currently undergoing a lawsuit for failure to pay rent at its now closed White Marsh location. MFI Realty, the Towson location’s landlord, has also filed a claim of more than $100,000 against the bar.

“I feel like people aren’t going to be as brought together,” freshman Nyah Gaines said. “There’s no event to really go to because, you know, Morgan got their Mondays. Just like how Towson got their Thursdays, you know? Yeah. That’s just how it’s supposed to be.”

Future plans for the location have not been announced, and the building remains vacant.