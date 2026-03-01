TU Symphony Orchestra to showcase cross-college performance

By Abigail Evans, Contributing Writer

Towson University’s Symphony Orchestra is holding its “American Dream” multimedia performance this Tuesday. All seven departments of the College of Fine Arts and Communications have come together for the show, and worked with Baltimore Symphony Affiliate Partner Wordsmith, to bring to life the history of the American dream through multiple perspectives.

The performance will take place at the Center for the Arts building on Towson’s campus, in the Harold J. Kaplan Concert Hall. The concert starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased on the event website. Students can get free tickets at the box office up to one hour before the show starts.

The performance features two compositions, one being “Ellis Island” by Peter Boyer and “Made in America” by Wordsmith. Both pieces tell the stories of immigrants in early America’s history and the hardships they endured, while highlighting the importance of immigration in American history.

“It’s all of these bits and pieces that come together, the music, the dance, the narration, the curation, the rapping,” CoLab Co-Director Marc May said. “It’s all designed to give you that feeling and emotion. It’s meant to be an emotional experience.”

Staff and faculty from the seven departments of COFAC were asked to be a part of this performance. Students of their respective disciplines are performing as dancers, musicians, artists, actors, and more. University President Mark Ginsberg and Provost Melanie Perreault are narrators for the piece “Ellis Island” along with other faculty ranging from deans to other COFAC professors.

“I have to say it’s been inspiring to be with our student musicians who are outstanding and so talented,” Ginsberg said. “And to be with our faculty who are so committed to the growth and development of our students.”

TU Symphony Orchestra Director Joseph Gotoff said “Made in America” is a departure from what the orchestra is used to playing, since the piece has standard classical works mixed with hip-hop songs throughout the performance.

This performance lets the orchestra showcase its versatility to the audience. Gotoff said the TU Symphony Orchestra will be playing a variety of songs ranging from classical to more modern hip-hop and pop songs, including songs from more modern artists like Lil Nas X.

Wordsmith said blending hip-hop, R&B, pop, and other genres with a classical orchestra mimics the message he wants to send through the music of blending; regardless of race, gender, culture, or any other differences.