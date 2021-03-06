TU will offer online and in-person summer courses without opt-online ability

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Associate Editor



Towson University will offer both online and in-person classes for the summer 2021 semester, March 5.



Provost Melanie Perreault announced in a campus-wide email that students who sign up for in-person courses are expected to “to come to campus for some or all class meetings.”



Students are expected to maintain physical distance and may alternate in-person and distance learning.



“Students who cannot come to campus this summer for an in-person class will need to take the class in a later term,” the email reads.



The University will have larger rooms available for in-person classes. While some in-person classes may choose to move online during the semester, classes set to be online will remain that way throughout the semester.



Registration for summer courses opens on Monday, March 8.

