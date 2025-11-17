USM approves power plant restoration project at Towson University

By Julianna Baker, Contributing Writer

The University System of Maryland approved a repair project for Towson University’s Central Utility Plant in late October, which was damaged during a storm and subsequent fire in July. The $9.7 million project will also modernize the plant.

The plant, which provides power and cooling to much of Towson’s campus, was damaged on July 31, 2025 when stormwater entered the building, causing one of the plant’s electrical substations to ignite. It damaged all three substations beyond repair, according to a USM document.

The fire was extinguished, but the storm disrupted power and cooling systems across campus. Towson has since relied on rental systems with the only solution being to replace the damaged systems and restore permanent infrastructure, according to Terrance McCann, associate vice president of Planning, Design and Construction at Towson.

The approved restoration project will replace the three damaged substations and upgrade the plant’s electrical and safety systems to improve resiliency and storm protection. Planned improvements include a new roof, updated lighting and motor systems, expanded drainage capacity and a dry-pipe sprinkler system.

Steve Jones, Towson’s chief operating officer, emphasized during the meeting the importance of moving forward with the project due to the long lead time on specialized electrical components.

“Some of the switchgear has an 18-month delivery window,” Jones said. “The sooner we can get in the queue, the better.”

He said that the project is expected to be completed by Fall 2027.

The project is expected to dedicate $8 million to construction costs including equipment and labor, $500,000 to the designs and fees, $200,000 for miscellaneous associated equipment, and includes $1 million for contingency costs, according to McCann.

University officials noted that the $9.7 million figure remains a conceptual estimate and will be refined as design work and equipment pricing are finalized. The design process is near halfway completed, according to Jody Latimer, executive director of Design and Construction at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, who is managing this project.

“We anticipate having an early bid package for the electrical equipment ready in December, with the rest of the design completing in March of next year,” Latimer said at the meeting.

Towson University’s team will return with a finalized budget in December.

The plant was originally built in 1914 and last renovated in 2009. University officials said the modernization of the building will help ensure more stable and weather resistant power for the campus.