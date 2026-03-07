A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to headline TigerFest 2026

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will headline the 2026 TigerFest concert, Towson University’s Campus Activities Board announced Friday. Three others will also perform at the April 17 show.

BunnaB will open the show at SECU Arena. Then, Shy Glizzy and Rob49 will follow. Past TigerFest’s have had one or two performers, but this year CAB got four.

CAB Director Ahmad Hunt said they considered artists that would complement each other, but still bring in a wide range of fans.

The reveal party packed Towson’s Harold J. Kaplan Concert Hall, which seats about 500. The audience cheered during the artist reveal and was treated to a variety of dance, rap and poetry performances leading up to the announcement.

CAB Assistant Director of Marketing Kayla Kingston said she’s most excited for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

“I’ve been listening to him since middle school, high school times,” she said.

Tickets will be available for purchase soon.