Local food pantries to know during the holiday season

By Cameron Wilson, Contributing Writer

If you’ve ever run low on meal swipes or stretched your groceries a little too far before payday, you’re not alone. Many students don’t realize how many free food options exist just minutes from campus. Here’s a simple guide to the food banks and pantries closest to Towson University’s campus, and what they offer.

Assistance Center of Towson Churches, Food Pantry 116 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Food can be picked up on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They also hold a Sunday Community Lunch every week from noon to 1 p.m. to serve lunch to those who face food insecurity. For Thanksgiving, they will be giving out fixings for holiday meals by car. You can also walk up to the drive-thru, and food will be brought directly to you. Contact: Call 410-296-4855 or Email actc316@gmail.com

Babcock Presbyterian 8240 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson

Babcock Presbyterian church is open from 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. They give out food bags with a variety of items such as jelly, tuna, soups and other goods. To access the food pantry, you must go to the lower level of the chapel. Contact: Call 410-825-3314 or Email office@babcockpc.org

The Y in Parkville 8910 Waltham Woods Road, Parkville

They offer non-perishable food items such as canned and dry foods. They also occasionally offer fresh produce and meat options. This food pantry is open to everyone, which means that you don’t have to be a member to visit. They are open from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on Tuesdays and on Saturdays they’re open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Call 410-663-1300

Agape Food Pantry, Food For Your Soul 100 E. Timonium Road, Timonium

The Agape food pantry is open on the third Saturday of every month for walk-ins. They provide groceries, produce, and dairy products. Your contact information will be requested when you arrive, but it is not required to receive goods. Contact: 410-252-4255

CARES Food Pantry – GEDCO 401 Woodbourne Ave., Baltimore

They are open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. They are also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. They allow families and individuals to come and pick their own food items. GEDCO also provides job search assistance for those who are interested. Contact: Call 443-470-6545 or Email CARES@gedco.org

The Redeemed Christian Church of God Mercy Court, Food Pantry 529 Walker Ave. Baltimore

This food pantry is open every Thursday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5p.m. They are partnered with the Maryland Food Bank and offer grocery bags for those in need. Contact: Call 410-900-9111 or Email info@mercycourt.org

Basic Needs Hub at Towson University Towson University Campus, Liberal Arts Annex, 242 University Ave.

The Hub is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays by appointment only. Towson University students, faculty and staff can receive up to 10 food items per week from The Hub. You can also access the Tiger Threads closet, where students, faculty and staff can take up to two clothing items from the closet each week.