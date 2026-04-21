Police Blotter April 14 to April 20

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 12, 2026: A student reported receiving prank calls that she believes were made by her former roommate.

April 13, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter from The Residences at Ten West.

April 13, 2026: A student reported the theft of their Beats headphones from Burdick Hall.

April 14, 2026: A staff member reported damage to an outside door at the University Union.

April 14, 2026: A student reported broken windows in the Liberal Arts building.

April 14, 2026: A student hung clothes from a sprinkler pipe in Prettyman Hall, causing it to break and discharge water.

April 14, 2026: A student reported their skateboard as stolen at the Liberal Arts Building. It was found that a staff member had put the skateboard in a classroom for safekeeping and it was returned to its owner.

April 14, 2026: TUPD was notified by a campus security authority of a stalking incident at Residence Tower.

April 15, 2026: A student reported that his backpack was stolen from Burdick Hall. It was later recovered, and it was determined no crime had occurred.

April 15, 2026: A student reported the theft of her mannequin from Stephens Hall.

April 16, 2026: A student reported receiving harassing text messages from a non-affiliate.

April 16, 2026: TUPD responded to a report of gunfire in Tower C. Officers found a non-affiliated individual with a gunshot wound sustained during the commission of a robbery.

April 17, 2026: A report was received regarding a student who was initially believed to be experiencing suicidal ideation. Upon investigating, it was determined the person was not a danger to themselves but was exhibiting disruptive behavior.

April 17, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter from West Village Commons.

April 17, 2026: TUPD responded to the Smith Hall construction site after receiving a report of two unidentified males trespassing in the area.

April 20, 2026: A campus security authority referred five students to student conduct for underage possession of alcohol at Glen Tower B.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None.

This article is up-to-date as of 11 p.m. on April 20, 2026.