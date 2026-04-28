Police Blotter April 22 to April 28

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 20, 2026: A student left a lit candle unattended, resulting in a dorm room fire in Glen Tower A. The student was cited for reckless endangerment due to their negligence.

April 20, 2026: A student reported the theft of their sweatshirt in Millennium Hall.

April 21, 2026: A student reported being assaulted by an unknown group of women, during which some of her property was destroyed in Tubman House.

April 22, 2026: A Campus Security Authority reported a rape that occured in Glen Tower B.

April 22, 2026: A report was received about a physical altercation between a student and a non-affiliate in the parking lot of Millennium Hall.

April 22, 2026: A student reported theft of their e-scooter at the Union Garage.

April 24, 2026: A Campus Security Authority reported a rape that occurred in a residence hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

April 25, 2026: Two armed suspects stole property from Block 900 Taylor Ave. and fled before police arrived.

This article is up-to-date as of 9:30 p.m.