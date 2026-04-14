Police Blotter April 7 to April 13

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 6, 2026: TUPD was made aware of a hazing incident that happened in November of 2025.

April 6, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter at 7800 York Road.

April 6, 2026: A student reported damage to their vehicle parked in Lot 11.

April 6, 2026: A student reported $200 was missing from their wallet after it was turned in to the Mathematics Department.

April 7, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter at Richmond Hall.

April 8, 2026: A faculty member reported that a non-affiliate entered her classroom in the Science Complex and disrupted her class.

April 10, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter from The Residence Tower.

April 12, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter at Stephens Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None

This article is up-to-date as of 8:30 p.m. on April 13, 2026.