Police Blotter Dec. 2 to Dec. 9

By Sarah Sternhagen

Towson University Police Department

Dec. 1, 2025: A student reported being extorted by an unknown individual online.

Dec. 2, 2025: A campus security authority referred two students to student accountability for underage possession of alcohol at Towson Run Apartments.

Dec. 2, 2025: A campus security authority referred two students to student accountability for underage possession of alcohol at Clara Barton House.

Dec. 2, 2025: A campus security authority referred a student to student accountability for underage possession of alcohol at Glen Tower C.

Dec. 3, 2025: A campus security authority reported a stalking incident at Towsontown Garage.

Dec. 4, 2025: A campus security authority reported a stalking and harassment at Glen Dining Hall.

Dec. 4, 2025: A student was cited for underage possession of marijuana at Clara Barton House.

Dec. 5, 2025: TUPD received a report of vandalism in the third floor bathroom of West Village Commons.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Dec. 1, 2025: A known burglar broke into Block 1400 Wentworth Ave. and stole various items.

This list is up-to-date as of 10 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2025.