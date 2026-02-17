Salim Addrey/The Towerlight
Crime News

Police Blotter Feb. 11 to Feb. 16

Editor in Chief

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 8, 2026: A non-affiliate reported the tires on his vehicle had been slashed intentionally at Towsontown Garage.

Feb. 10, 2026: A student reported a clothing item was stolen from the Barton House laundry room.

Feb. 11, 2026: A student was referred to student conduct for a drug violation at West Village Garage.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 10, 2026: Multiple burglars broke into a property on the 6200 block of Charles St. and fled.

This list is up-to-date as of 9 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2026.

