Police Blotter Feb. 11 to Feb. 16
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Feb. 8, 2026: A non-affiliate reported the tires on his vehicle had been slashed intentionally at Towsontown Garage.
Feb. 10, 2026: A student reported a clothing item was stolen from the Barton House laundry room.
Feb. 11, 2026: A student was referred to student conduct for a drug violation at West Village Garage.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
Feb. 10, 2026: Multiple burglars broke into a property on the 6200 block of Charles St. and fled.
This list is up-to-date as of 9 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2026.