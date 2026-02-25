Police Blotter Feb. 18 to Feb. 24

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 15, 2026: TUPD responded to a report of an intoxicated person. Upon arrival officers determined the individual was under 21 and consumed alcohol she took from her roommate at Marshall Hall.

Feb. 16, 2026: Two students were referred to student conduct for drug violations at Glen Tower A.

Feb. 16, 2026: A student reported a message from an individual on a group messaging app who tried to convince her to deposit a check and send them money.

Feb. 16, 2026: A student reported theft of their scooter outside of Glen Dining Hall.

Feb. 16, 2026: A student reported another student for stalking at Union Garage.

Feb. 17, 2026: A student reported theft of their scooter outside Glen Tower D.

Feb. 18, 2026: A campus security authority was notified of a stalking incident that began in 2025 and is still ongoing.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 16, 2026: A physical altercation occurred between two individuals when one started to strangle the other at Unit Block of Comet Ct. The suspect was taken into custody.

This list is up-to-date as of 8 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2026.