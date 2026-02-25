Police Blotter Feb. 18 to Feb. 24
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Feb. 15, 2026: TUPD responded to a report of an intoxicated person. Upon arrival officers determined the individual was under 21 and consumed alcohol she took from her roommate at Marshall Hall.
Feb. 16, 2026: Two students were referred to student conduct for drug violations at Glen Tower A.
Feb. 16, 2026: A student reported a message from an individual on a group messaging app who tried to convince her to deposit a check and send them money.
Feb. 16, 2026: A student reported theft of their scooter outside of Glen Dining Hall.
Feb. 16, 2026: A student reported another student for stalking at Union Garage.
Feb. 17, 2026: A student reported theft of their scooter outside Glen Tower D.
Feb. 18, 2026: A campus security authority was notified of a stalking incident that began in 2025 and is still ongoing.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
Feb. 16, 2026: A physical altercation occurred between two individuals when one started to strangle the other at Unit Block of Comet Ct. The suspect was taken into custody.
This list is up-to-date as of 8 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2026.