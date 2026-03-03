Police Blotter Feb. 25 to March 3

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 20, 2026: A student referenced having a gun during a heated altercation at Barton House, which resulted in a police response and investigation. No weapon was found.

Feb. 23, 2026: A student reported feeling threatened by her roommate after said roommate said she wanted to fight her at Harris Hall.

Feb. 24, 2026: A student reported receiving an email that was an attempt at extortion.

Feb. 25, 2026: Parking Services reported property damage involving one of the gates at West Village Garage.

Feb. 25, 2026: A student reported a fondling incident at Residence Tower. After investigation, it was determined that no crime occurred.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 27, 2026: Three burglars broke into Block 600 of Southwick Drive to steal money, they fled before police arrived.

Feb. 28, 2026: A person displayed a weapon during a verbal altercation at Block 1200 Halstead Road. The suspect was taken into custody.

This list is up-to-date as of 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2026.