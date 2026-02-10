Police Blotter Feb. 3 to Feb. 10

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 2, 2026: A student reported being threatened by another student at Scarborough Hall.

Feb. 4, 2026: A student reported her iPhone missing after leaving her purse in a dining hall.

Feb. 4, 2026: A student reported an attempted theft of his electric scooter after finding it in an unusable condition at the Liberal Arts Building.

Feb. 5, 2026: An unknown individual disrupted a classroom in the Liberal Arts Building.

Feb. 5, 2026: A student reported money had been stolen from his backpack while it was unattended at Burdick Hall.

Feb. 5, 2026: Burdick Hall staff reported jewelry was stolen from the lost and found after a student asked if Campus Rec had her missing jewelry.

Feb. 6, 2026: A student reported the theft of his jacket and other personal items at Burdick Hall.

Feb. 6, 2026: A student reported receiving threatening text messages at Glen Tower B.

Feb. 7, 2026: A student was cited for possession of alcohol while under 21 at Douglass House.

Feb. 7, 2026: A student reported theft of their headphones at the Liberal Arts Building.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None

This list is up-to-date as of 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2026.