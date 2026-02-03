Police Blotter Jan. 28 to Feb. 2
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Jan. 29, 2026: A student reported an incident of fraud at Richmond Hall.
Jan. 29, 2026: A student reported their earbuds had been stolen at Parking Lot 1.
Jan. 29, 2026: A student was referred to student conduct for a drug violation at Newell Hall.
Jan. 30, 2026: A campus security authority reported a hazing incident.
Jan. 30, 2025: A student reported the theft of his e-scooter at Harris Hall, it was later found and returned to him.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
Jan. 27, 2026: A suspect stole from a closed storehouse at Block 500 of Castle Drive.
This list is up-to-date as of 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2026.