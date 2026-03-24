Police Blotter March 10 to March 23

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

March 10, 2026: Enrollment Services staff reported receiving a series of harassing phone calls.

March 11, 2026: A non-affiliate reported her Apple Air pods were stolen at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

March 11, 2026: A student reported receiving a verbal threat from another student at Glen Dining Hall.

March 11, 2026: A staff member reported a TV had been stolen at Ten West. The TV was later found in another area while awaiting for the proper mounting brackets to be placed on the wall, so no theft occurred.

March 14, 2026: TUPD officers responded to a potential trespassing report at Smith Hall. When they arrived, they made contact with two suspects, who fled on food and were not apprehended.

March 16, 2026: A staff member reported damage to a projector screen in Burdick Hall.

March 16, 2026: TUPD officers responded to Cook Library after staff identified an individual who had previously had a Denial of Access from Towson University property. The individual gave the officers a fake identity, and after officers confirmed the individual’s real identity and Denial of Access, he was placed under arrest.

March 17, 2026: A student reported receiving threats from an unknown person on the internet.

March 18, 2026: A campus security authority referred two students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at Glen Tower C.

March 18, 2026: A campus security authority referred a student to Student Accountability for an alcohol violation at Harris Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

March 21, 2026: Unknown suspects assaulted the victim around Glen Ridge Road and Edgewood Road and stole personal items. The suspects were later arrested.

This list is up-to-date as of 9 p.m. on March 23, 2026.