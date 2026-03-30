Police Blotter March 24 to March 30

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

March 18, 2026: A campus security authority referred a student to student accountability for an alcohol violation at Harris Hall.

March 23, 2026: A staff member reported being assaulted by her husband. She later discovered that the windshield had been smashed on her rental car.

March 23, 2026: A security guard reported the theft of her handicap placard from her vehicle at West Village Garage.

March 24, 2026: A student reported that an unknown individual stole their food delivery order after it was delivered to Harris Hall.

March 24, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter at Stephens Hall.

March 25, 2026: A student reported his iPhone missing after leaving it on a table in the Liberal Arts Building.

March 26, 2026: Two staff members reported damage to their work schedules that were posted on their office doors at 7800 York Road.

March 26, 2026: A student reported the theft of his watch at Glen Tower A.

March 27, 2028: A staff member reported vandalism on the wall near Dunkin’ in the University Union.

March 28, 2026: A staff member reported their work jacket was stolen in Towson Center.

March 29, 2026: A student reported their iPhone was stolen at the University Union, which they later recovered.

March 29, 2026: A student reported someone stole their Doordash order at Millennium Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

March 22, 2026: Two victims were assaulted and had their personal items stolen on the 8500 block of Loch Raven Blvd. The suspects fled before police arrived.

March 22, 2026: An unknown suspect entered Block 6600 of Collinsdate Road and stole items, the suspect fled before police arrived.

March 24, 2026: An unknown suspect entered Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road and stole property.