Police Blotter March 31 to April 6

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

March 29, 2026: An unaffiliated individual entered TU Arena carrying a handgun in his pocket. While seated on a bench, the firearm fell into a nearby mulch area without his knowledge. The next day, his spouse recovered the handgun using a metal detector.

March 30, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter from the Science Complex.

March 30, 2026: A student reported being assaulted inside their dorm at Glen Tower C by a non-affiliate.

April 1, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter from Van Bokkelen Hall.

April 1, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter from the Science Complex.

April 2, 2026: A student reported their e-scooter was stolen after being secured to a bike rack at 7800 York Road.

April 3, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter from Prettyman Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

April 1, 2026: Unknown suspects assaulted a victim at a Unit on East Pennsylvania Avenue.

April 2, 2026: An unknown number of burglars broke into a building and stole money and property at Unit 300 York Road.

April 3, 2026: Three unknown suspects forced their way into Unit 900 York Road and stole items. The suspects fled before police arrived.