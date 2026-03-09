Police Blotter March 4 to March 9

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

March 2, 2026: A student reported the theft of her electric scooter. A few days later, she notified TUPD the scooter was recovered.

March 4, 2026: A student reported he had lost his backpack, which was later found at Glen Dining Hall. The student’s laptop was missing from the backpack, and he subsequently reported it as stolen.

March 4, 2026: TUPD responded to Glen Dining Hall for a found property incident after an employee turned in a backpack. While searching the backpack to identify the owner, officers found eleven 12-oz beer cans inside.

March 5, 2026: A student reported the theft of her scooter charger. It was later returned to her.

March 8, 2026: Three students were referred to Student Accountability for drug violations at Glen Tower A.

March 9, 2026: A campus security authority referred 11 students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at Glen Tower B.

March 9, 2026: A campus security authority referred 11 students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at Scarborough Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None.

This list is up-to-date as of 8 p.m. on March 9, 2026.