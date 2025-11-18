Police Blotter Nov. 11 to Nov. 17

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 10, 2025: A student reported being threatened with bodily harm by one of their suitemates at Glen Tower A.

Nov. 12, 2025: A student reported an online extortion incident from an unknown individual at Glen Tower C.

Nov. 12, 2025: A student reported one of his Airpods missing after he left his case on a table in the Center for the Arts building.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 11, 2025: Multiple burglars broke into a Unit Block on Allegheny Avenue at approximately 8 p.m., and were then arrested.

Nov. 11, 2025: A burglar broke into a Unit Block on Allegheny Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m., and was then arrested.

This list is up-to-date as of 9 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2025.