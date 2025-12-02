Police Blotter Nov. 18 to Dec. 1

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 17, 2025: TUPD received a report that Amazon packages were tampered with and removed from the Amazon lockbox area at The Residences at Ten West.

Nov. 17, 2025: A student reported his lock and scooter charger was broken, and his scooter was stolen at Harriet Tubman House. The scooter was later returned.

Nov. 18, 2025: A student reported their food was stolen after being delivered to the front desk of Millenium Hall.

Nov. 18, 2025: A campus security authority notified TUPD of a rape incident at Glen Tower C.

Nov. 18, 2025: A student reported their credit card was stolen at Frederick Douglass House and used to make unauthorized purchases.

Nov. 19, 2025: A student reported being the victim of a fraud incident at Frederick Douglass House.

Nov. 19, 2025: A Burdick Hall employee reported a massage gun for the fitness center was missing and is believed to be stolen.

Nov. 20, 2025: A campus security authority reported a rape incident that took place on Nov. 19.

Nov. 20, 2025: A campus security authority reported a rape incident that took place on Feb. 11, 2025.

Nov. 20, 2025: A student reported his wallet was stolen after leaving it on the third floor of the University Union.

Nov. 20, 2025: A student reported her cellphone was stolen after she left it somewhere on campus, it was pinged and found in a dumpster near the West Village Commons Building.

Nov. 21, 2025: A Newell Dining Hall staff member reported the theft of one of the dining halls floor-cleaning machines.

Nov. 21, 2025: A campus security authority referred two underage students to student conduct for underage possession of alcohol at Harriet Tubman House.

Nov. 21, 2025: A student reported the theft of her Airpods from the Center for the Arts Building.

Nov. 21, 2025:TUPD responded to a report involving a non-affiliate who had a laceration in his arm, and was engaged in an argument with a student who he was in a dating relationship with at Glen Tower C.

Nov. 21, 2025: A student was referred to student conduct for underage possession of cannabis and received a civil citation at Newell Hall.

Nov. 23, 2025: A student reported being threatened by a non-affiliate who is an associate of her roommate at Millenium Hall.

Nov. 24, 2025: TUPD received a report that the wall graphic in the breezeway at TU Arena was damaged.

Nov. 24, 2025: TUPD received a report that the garage arm at the third floor of the West Village Garage was damaged.

Nov. 24, 2025: A campus security authority referred a student to student conduct for underage possession of alcohol at Frederick Douglass House.

Nov. 25, 2025: A campus security authority referred two students to student conduct for underage possession of alcohol at Residence Tower.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 19, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 1300 Overbrook Road and stole various items.

Nov. 19, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 1100 Litchfield Road and stole various items.

Nov. 19, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 900 Southerly Road and stole various items.

Nov. 21, 2025: An unknown suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at a Unit on Dulaney Valley Road.

Nov. 26, 2025: Multiple unknown suspects robbed the victim with a weapon at Block 7500 Hillsway Ave. and fled.

Nov. 29, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 6800 Loch Raven Blvd. and stole various property, the suspect was later arrested.