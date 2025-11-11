Police Blotter Nov. 4 to Nov. 10

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 2, 2025: TUPD responded to an assault report at Cook Library. Upon arrival, officers determined the assault involved a student and a non-affiliate the student previously had a relationship with.

Nov. 3, 2025: A student reported a stolen camera after she left it on a table in front of Glen Tower A.

Nov. 3, 2025: A student reported the theft of her wallet and keychain from the laundry room in Richmond Hall.

Nov. 4, 2025: A student reported a fraud incident at Millenium Hall.

Nov. 4, 2025: A Panda Express employee reported a customer threatened to assault them after the customer refused to pay for their order.

Nov. 5, 2025: TUPD was dispatched to an assault between a student and a tow truck driver at Millenium Hall.

Nov. 6, 2025: A campus security authority reported an assault between parties that had been in a dating relationship at Glen Tower D.

Nov. 6, 2025: A TU staff member reported the theft of a student’s Maryland State ID at Millenium Hall.

Nov. 6, 2025: A student reported money stolen from their wallet at the University Union.

Nov. 7, 2025: While on foot patrol, TUPD officers saw an unauthorized person on the Smith Hall construction site. After verbal commands for the person to stop, they fled. A canvass of the site afterwards revealed property belonging to the construction site had been damaged.

Nov. 8, 2025: A student reported a fraud incident at the Public Safety Building.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 6, 2025: An unknown burglar broke into a Unit Block on Dundas Court and stole several items.

Nov. 7, 2025: A suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 1400 Taylor Ave. The suspect was arrested.

This article is up-to-date as of 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 2025.