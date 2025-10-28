Police Blotter Oct. 21 to Oct. 27

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Oct. 18, 2025: A student reported her package missing after receiving a notification of its delivery.

Oct 20, 2025: A student reported receiving unwanted messages from a former boyfriend. The student also reported that the former boyfriend jumped onto her vehicle to prevent her from leaving Glen Parking Garage.

Oct. 20, 2025: A student reported damage to her vehicle’s driver side door.

Oct. 21, 2025: A campus security authority referred a student to student conduct for underage drinking at Residence Tower.

Oct. 23, 2025: A student reported being followed by a male suspect driving a sedan into Parking Lot 11. The suspect exited the vehicle, assaulted the student, and damaged the student’s vehicle’s tire.

Oct. 23, 2025: A staff member reported theft of state keys belonging to Towson University.

Oct. 26, 2025: A student reported theft of their electric bike at Prettyman Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 19, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 200 Ware Ave. and then fled.

Oct. 22, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 500 Castle Drive and stole property. The suspect was arrested.

Oct. 23, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 7700 Hillsway Ave. and stole property.

Oct. 23, 2025: A known suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at a Unit Block of Saturn Court.

Oct. 23, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 100 Comet Court and stole property.

Oct. 24, 2025: A group of unknown suspects robbed the victim at Block 900 Southerly Road. One suspect was arrested.

This list is up-to-date as of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.