Police Blotter Sept. 2 to Sept. 8

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Sept. 1, 2025: A student received a citation for possession of marijuana under the age of 21 in Residence Tower.

Sept. 1, 2025: A commuter student reported that her former dating partner had repeatedly returned to her residence, while providing TUPD with a copy of a protective order.

Sept. 2, 2025: A student reported stolen cash after he left his bag inside a vehicle when he was dropped off on Towson’s campus.

Sept. 2, 2025: A student reported the theft of their scooter.

Sept. 3, 2025: A student reported the theft of their scooter.

Sept. 4, 2025: TUPD responded to Glen Tower C for a reported alcohol violation. After arriving, seven students under 21 admitted to drinking alcohol and all seven were cited for possession.

Sept. 5, 2025: Two students trespassed on the Smith Hall construction site.

Sept. 5, 2025: A student reported the theft of their scooter.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Aug. 29, 2025: A suspect assaulted the victim at York Road and E. Chesapeake Avenue and was then arrested.

Aug. 30, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victims with a weapon at Block 800 Kenilworth Drive.

Aug. 31, 2025: An unknown suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 8700 Lock Bend Drive.

Sept. 4, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 400 of Fairmount Avenue and stole property.

Sept. 5, 2025: Multiple known suspects robbed the victim with a weapon at Block 8700 of Loch Bend Drive before fleeing.

Sept. 5, 2025: An unknown suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at Cloister Road and Wentworth Avenue.

Sept. 5, 2025: An unknown suspect assaulted the victim at Block 1600 E. Joppa Road before fleeing.

Sept. 6, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victim at Wycombe Way and Deanwood Road.

Sept. 7, 2025 An unknown suspect robbed the victim at Block 900 Fairmount Avenue before fleeing.

Sept. 7, 2025: The suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at Cloister Road and Polaris Court. The suspect was arrested.

Sept. 7, 2025: Multiple unknown suspects robbed the victim at Block 1800 Taylor Avenue with a weapon.

This list is up-to-date as of 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2025.