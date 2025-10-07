Police Blotter Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Sept. 30, 2025: TUPD was alerted and responded to a bomb threat at the University Union, after a sweep of the building no bomb was found.

Sept. 30, 2025: A campus security authority reported a rape at Barnes Hall.

Sept. 30, 2025: A campus security authority reported a rape at Frederick Douglass House.

Sept. 30, 2025: A campus security authority alerted TUPD of an assault and stalking incident at Glen Tower A.

Oct. 1, 2025: A student reported their e-scooter was stolen in front of The Residences at Ten West.

Oct. 1, 2025: A student reported being assaulted while playing basketball at Burdick Hall.

Oct. 1, 2025: A commuter student reported their boyfriend’s scooter was stolen from outside Cook Library.

Oct. 3, 2025: An individual operating a booth for their organization during a university sanctioned event reported being assaulted outside the University Union and the organization’s booth was disturbed, resulting in damage.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Sept. 30, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road and stole property. The suspect was apprehended.

Oct. 4, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed a victim with a weapon on the Block 6500 of Charles Street.

This list is up-to-date as of 9:15 p.m. Oct. 6, 2025.