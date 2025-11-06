Protesters denounce Baltimore County, federal immigration authority agreement

By Morgan Lane, Staff Writer

A group of protesters gathered in Towson Wednesday to protest an agreement between local and federal authorities about immigration enforcement.

Some 100 people rallied in front of the Baltimore County Historic Courthouse starting at 4 p.m., many carrying signs. The emergency rally lasted for an hour.

The county’s Department of Corrections now must inform the Baltimore field office of Enforcement and Removal Operations, which operates under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, before releasing incarcerated individuals who are subject to a federal immigration detainer. The memorandum of understanding was announced Friday.

This allows ICE to take inmates that are removable under federal immigration law into custody.

“We do not need more policing, we do not need ICE, we do not need military in our communities to keep us safe,” Dana Vickers Shelley, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, said.

Under the MOU, Baltimore County is also no longer a “sanctuary jurisdiction,” or a county that restricts the amount of information immigration services can access through local law enforcement. It was initially included on a since-redacted list of jurisdictions with policies that opposed the Trump administrations stance on immigration.

The protesters and eight speakers denounced the MOU. County Councilman Izzy Patoka, who is running for Baltimore County Executive in 2026, spoke at the rally.

“It was really troubling, disturbing and disappointing to see an e-mail come out from the county executive’s office,” Patoka said during his speech. “It was attached with a memorandum of understanding to comply with ICE.”

Several protesters held signs shaming County Executive Kathy Klausmeier’s lack of transparency over the MOU signing.

Protester Bob Hiles said that he’s frustrated with everything, but specifically the treatment of immigrants by ICE, which has increased raids on immigrants living in the U.S.

“They are arresting people trying to make an honest day’s living,” Hiles said.

Patoka explained his plan of action in response to the abrupt MOU. He said he’d introduce legislation on Nov. 17 to “put guardrails” up in Baltimore County against ICE.

“So that ICE cannot operate as it does in other places in the country,” Patoka said. “We are going to work together to make Baltimore County safe for all families.”