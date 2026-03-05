SGA supports Maryland bills, attends student fee forum in February session

By Zachary Bandler, SGA Reporter

Towson University’s Student Government Association held its general assembly meetings twice in February of 2026, took part in FY27 Student Fee Forum and attended the 2026 Tiger Pride Day event. Below is a recap of what they passed, who they confirmed to SGA positions, and highlights from the Student Fee Forum.

Feb. 3, 2026: General Assembly

New Business (First Readings)

Senate Resolution #31

SGA voted 10-0 in favor of supporting HB 222, the Naloxone Access Act, in the Maryland General Assembly. This would expand access to life-saving overdose reversal medication on college campuses and protect individuals who administer it during emergencies from liability.

Senate Resolution #32

SGA voted 10-0 in favor of supporting SB 212, the Maryland Fallen Heroes Tuition Benefits Act, in the Maryland General Assembly. This would expand tuition affordability by granting in-state or in-county tuition status to dependent children of public safety employees who die in the line of duty.

Senate Resolution #33

SGA voted 10-0 in favor of supporting SB 420, known as the Pregnant and Parenting Students – Plan and Reporting bill, in the Maryland General Assembly. This would require Maryland public institutions of higher education to collect and report demographics on pregnant and parenting students and adopt institutional plans to better support their academic success and retention.

Senate Resolution #34

SGA voted 8-1-1 to table this resolution for the next general assembly.

Senate Resolution #35

SGA voted 10-0 in favor of supporting SB 421 in the Maryland General Assembly. This bill would require Maryland institutions of higher education to provide reasonable accommodations for students with sickle cell disease, establish clear reporting procedures, and promote education and awareness to ensure equal access to campus resources.

Confirmations

Senate Confirmation Resolution #7 passed unanimously, 11-0, and appointed Senators Rayne Rivera-Forbes and Ethan Land.

Senate Confirmation Resolution #8 passed unanimously and appointed Director of Academic Affairs Travil Greene, Assistant Director of Campus Relations Zion Geiger, Assistant Director of Student Services and Affairs Favour Arobieke, and Assistant Director of Student Organizations Amaya Mitchell.

Senate Confirmation Resolution #9 passed unanimously and appointed Associate Justice Jalyn Hayes-Moore and James Olua.

Feb. 10, 2026: General Assembly

Unfinished Business (Second Readings)

Senate Resolution #34

SGA voted 13-0 in favor of a resolution concerning expressive activities at Towson University. It updates university policy 06-04.11, and would increase the number of university affiliates that can gather without providing advance contact from 10 to 25, among other changes.

New Business (First Readings)

Senate Resolution #36

SGA voted 12-0 in favor of supporting HB 444, Immigration Enforcement Agreements Prohibition in the Maryland General Assembly. This would prohibit the State of Maryland, local governments and law enforcement agencies, from making or continuing to have immigration enforcement agreements that authorize state or local personnel to enforce federal civil immigration law. Any existing agreements would need to be terminated by July 1, 2026.

Senate Resolution #37

SGA voted 12-0 in favor of supporting SB 142, the National Guard Tuition Assistance bill in the Maryland General Assembly. This would expand tuition assistance for members of the Maryland National Guard by broadening the definition of eligible instruction to include any trade or career school recognized by the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Resolutions #38, #39, #40, and #41 were brought up and passed the inquiry to go to committees. SGA officials declined to confirm the final votes on these bills.

Confirmations

Senate Confirmation Resolution #10 passed unanimously, 12-0, and appointed senator Elizabeth Salmond, Trinity’Renee Stanley and Marie Lyne Fouefack.

Senate Confirmation Resolution #11 passed unanimously, 13-0, and appointed Assistant Director of Academic Affairs Nathan Burton and Director of Special Projects Dakel Elliot.

Feb. 17, 2026: Student Fee Forum FY27

Athletics is proposing a 6.5% fee increase for full-time undergraduates, which would increase the $688 per semester fee to $733. These fees go towards Towson’s athletics division.

The wellness fee, which helps fund mental and physical health support across campus, proposed increasing its fee from $100 to $200 a year for full-time undergraduates.

Auxiliary Services, which manages Campus Recreation, OneCard Operations, Student Activities, Transportation Services and more, is proposing a 2.5% fee increase. The increase would boost its fee from $1,284 a semester for full-time undergraduates to $1,316 per semester.

Feb. 24, 2026: Tiger Pride Day in Annapolis

Towson University’s SGA attended the 2026 Tiger Pride Day event where students visited Annapolis to talk with state representatives and campaign for issues at the legislature.

SGA Director of Government Affairs Brayant Reyes-Henrriquez said it’s important for SGA to raise awareness about the event so students can come talk to the lawmakers that shape their lives.

“Their voices matter,” he said. “And not just on a campus-wide level but on a statewide, on a federal level.”