Special Edition: Love Is Blind to cast next season from Towson area
By Towerlight Staff
The Netflix reality TV dating show Love Is Blind will be casting its next season from the Towson area, including Towson University’s campus. Doc the Tiger is a confirmed participant.
The cast will be featured in season 11 of the show, which historically casts all participants from the same city. Open auditions will be held June 31 at a location that’s to be determined.
Love Is Blind is described as a “social experiment” where single people date each other and get engaged before ever seeing each other.
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