Strong Finishes Lift Towson over Iona and Princeton

By: Kylie Jones, Deputy Sports Editor and Henry Ortiz, Staff Writer

Iona

Fresh off a perfect showing at the Towson-Morgan State Invitational, Towson set their sights on Iona and Princeton– their first matchups of the Towson-Coppin State Invitational.

After an early exchange, the Tigers took control of the first set against Iona. Going on multiple scoring runs, highlighted by a five-point streak, led by a Sydney Stewart service ace and a Taylor Pagan kill.

Sarah Callender, a constant force for the Tigers, added five kills to secure the first set for Towson, 25-15.

Towson opened set two with three points off of Iona errors, but the Gaels rallied back to take the lead. Despite seven kills from Towson’s Ella Sanders, Iona edged out the Tigers in the second set, 25-22.

“We were kind of lackadaisical with the team, just trying to let them work out errors,” said head coach, Don Metil. “We told them there’s got to be greater accountability, and if I’m going to work hard for all 18 of you, you have to be willing to work hard for each other.”

The third set featured several Tiger scoring runs, but errors would continue to plague them.

Pagan stood out for Towson, adding seven kills to the Tigers total, but a final push from the Gaels would earn them the 30-28 win in the third set.

Entering the fourth set, it was do-or-die for Towson. Kills from Pagan marked the first five Tiger points, totaling ten by the end of the set.

A four-point run featuring two service aces and a kill from Malinah Purcell-Telefoni stretched the Tigers’ lead to eight, Towson closing out the set 25-17.

The decisive final set, a tight battle until Towson surged ahead with a six-point run, fueled by a kill from Pagan and two more from Callender.

Towson seized control, and three costly errors from Iona sealed their fate, allowing the Tigers to take the match, 15-11.

“We definitely had a slower start but I feel like that just comes with morning matches,” said Callender. “We were just starting this tournament and needed time to get the jitters out.”

Leaders in the first matchup of the day were Pagan with 22 kills, Maisie Jesse with 25 assists, and Callender with 20 digs.

Princeton

With their first win of the day in the books, Towson returned to the court for a showdown against Princeton to determine which Tigers would come out on top.

The teams traded points in the first set, and Princeton would pull ahead after scoring five consecutive points. But Callender answered, scoring four of the next six points for Towson to give them the lead.

A highly contested exchange continued, with Towson gaining momentum led by Pagan, Purcell-Telefoni, and Callender. Middle blocker, Erin Brothers was able to cap off the first set with a kill in favor of Towson, 25-22.

Similar to earlier in the day, the second set did not go in the Tigers’ favor. Despite taking the first two points for themselves, Towson’s lead was quickly dismantled due to a number of scoring streaks from Princeton.

Pagan, an integral player for Towson, would leave the court with an apparent limp, and despite Ella Sanders and Callender combining for ten kills, Princeton would earn the victory in the second set, 25-19.

“We’ve had a little bit of bumping into one another. We saw Taylor limping and she said Maisie Jesse ran into her, ” said Metil. “She tried to suck it up as much as she could but she definitely has a foot problem going on and we’re going to get it evaluated tonight. Hopefully it’s not season ending.”

Despite the Pagan loss, Towson forced Princeton into catch-up mode until an error and a well-placed kill from Princeton evened the score at 12. Towson answered with four points to reclaim the lead.

Unable to close the gap, Princeton would make two costly errors to hand Towson the third set, 25-21.

“I feel like we came together towards the end,” said Callender. “We were super calm, but still had energy, and I think it showed. Our team chemistry came together in this last match.”

Brothers led an explosive start for Towson, with Purcell-Telefoni, Sanders, Callender, and freshman Destini Pickett following close behind.

“This was a huge game for Pickett to step into this role,” said Metil. “She’s a very dynamic, high flying kid, and sometimes this team needs the spark. She brings the swagger and energy that we needed tonight.”

Towson led 20-13, but Princeton scored nine of the next ten points to take the narrow lead. However Towson responded, scoring the next three points and wrapping up the win with a final kill from Callender, 25-23.

“We’re a young team that showcased we can be sloppy in the morning much but turn it on for a much tougher opponent tonight in Princeton,” said Metil.

Towson was led by Callender with 21 kills, Jesse with 26 assists, and Stewart with 24 digs.