The TU construction projects set to open this spring

By: Grace Coughlan, Associate Editor



Towson University (TU) will continue to build, and unveil, multiple construction projects this spring semester.



Opening up this spring semester is the New Science Complex, newly located between the 7800 York Road Building and Stephens Hall.



The New Science Complex is now the largest building on TU’s campus, thoroughly expanding capacity compared to the former science building, Smith Hall.



“In addition to teaching 50 teach laboratories and 50 classrooms, the new complex will feature 30 dedicated research laboratories and an outdoor classroom that leads to the Glen Arboretum,” the University stated.



TU will also be opening the Armory located in Uptown this spring. In 2019, President Kim Schatzel announced that TU would be using the Armory to continue community engagement as part of her Together Towson initiative. There will be a number of programs and offices that will be housed in the Armory.



“The armory features more than 21,000 square feet of space in a unique building dating back to 1933,” the University stated. “The property features an open floor plan and high ceilings. The building is adjacent to Baltimore County government headquarters. In addition to [the TU] space, developers have planned space in the building for a café or coffee shop.”



In 2019, President Schatzel announced the demolition of the Stephens Annex and the creation of the Champan Quad, named after Julius “Dean” Chapman, TU’s first Dean of Minority Affairs.



“TU has begun furnishing the outdoor space for its official unveiling this year,” the University reported.



Additionally, one on-going project which will continue through the spring semester is the University Union. Coined “The Brand New U,” the construction of the University Union was split into two phases, with phase one of construction finishing this past December, and phase two expected to be completed by December of the fall 2021 semester.



“The Brand New U is being transformed into a more spacious and bright building, with additional room for student groups and a new home for the university’s world-class, lifelong career center,” the University states. “The Brand New U will feature a food market with venues including Dunkin’ Donuts, a 300-seat auditorium, a theatre and more.”



Students can watch a live stream of the University Union construction progress during the spring.

