Towson Defeats Drexel in CAA Finals Rematch to Take First Place

By:D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor and Symone Hargrove, Contributing Writer

In a 2025 CAA Final rematch, the Towson Tigers led by Mikey Weisshaar and Alex Roussel, took down the Drexel Dragons, 14-10. The Tigers took first place in the CAA with a dynamic, high scoring win.

The teams would trade blows early on, clear attempts followed by turnovers slowing any offense. A clear attempt failure from the Dragons would give the Tigers space for a Roussell behind the cage goal.

Less than a minute later, a quick pass from Joaquin Villagomez to Weisshaar, would give the Tigers their second goal with 11:33 left in the quarter, 2-0.

The Tigers wouldn’t lose their momentum, picking up two goals within 20 seconds of the other. Roussel notching his second goal of the game and Matthew Wolfington grabbing his first career goal, 4-0.

The Dragons would battle back grabbing their own quick goal, 4-2. Weisshaar would respond with an unassisted goal, profiting from the Tigers quick early offense.

The teams would trade goals one last time in the quarter, 6-2, Towson making it their highest scoring in a first quarter.

The second quarter saw a lull in scoring and defensive efficiency for over five minutes. The Dragons would capitalize, going on a three-goal run, 6-5.

After a series of high shots and turnovers, Russel and Weisshaar would notch two more goals to close out the quarter, 8-5.

After a robust first half by the Tigers, the second half started off slow for them.

Drexel came out energetic, looking to turn their performance around after a poor first half, just scoring five goals compared to Towson’s eight.

Multiple turnovers would hurt Towson with a holding penalty eventually being called on Nick Chan, giving Drexel a 30 second extra man opportunity, allowing them to score goal number six.

The Tigers slowly began to escape the slump with Roussel scoring a beautiful behind the back unassisted goal, grabbing goal nine for Towson with 8:36 left on the game clock.

Gaining confidence, goal number ten for the Tigers was Andrew Goldt, assisted by Weisshaar.

As Drexel continued to struggle offensively Towson continued to take advantage.

Weisshaar put on a show, scoring two goals in under two minutes. Goal number 11 would see a milestone for Weisshaar, notching his 200th career goal. Weisshaar scoring again would end this eventful third quarter at 12-6.

After scoring four goals in the third quarter, the fourth quarter was more composed for the Tigers.

Drexel opened up the scoring, but Weisshaar would quickly answer scoring goal number 13. This goal marked Weisshaar’s career high six goals.

Mistakes by Towson would cause Drexel to score two goals back to back in under a minute. Bringing it to 13-9 with 4:43 left on the clock. Towson head coach Shawn Nadelen would call a timeout to regroup his team.

Coming out of the timeout Roussel scored within a minute, goal number 14 of Towson, concluding their scoring for the day. That last goal would tie Roussel’s career high five goals, he last scored five against Virginia earlier in the year.

Drexel then went on to score again with 1:36 left, concluding the game with the score 14-10.

The Tiger win puts them first in the conference.

The Tigers will return home at Johnny Unitas for a senior night matchup today, against the Monmouth Hawks at 12 p.m.