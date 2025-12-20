Towson University establishes College of Graduate Studies

By Julianna Baker, Contributing Writer

Towson University established a new College of Graduate Studies, a move driven by rising graduate enrollment and a push to expand the university’s research profile. The change was approved by the Maryland Board of Regents in late September after a year of planning.

Interim Dean of Graduate Studies David Ownby said the timing reflects the scale of Towson’s current graduate community with over 3,000 graduate students on campus.

“It was seen as the right opportunity to move us into this step in preparation for achieving our R2 status and continuing to grow opportunities at the university,” Ownby said.

Carnegie R2 status is a designation given to universities with “high research activity.” Towson has been working toward this achievement for several years, building up its research portfolio and expanding advanced-degree offerings. The College of Graduate Studies is a key element to the university earning R2 status.

Provost Melanie Perreault said that the move is part of Towson’s broader effort to elevate its research profile. Having a dean dedicated to graduate programs will help the university focus on strengthening existing programs and identifying potential new opportunities.

“It’s a way of allowing greater focus, both on the research side, and on our graduate program,” Perreault said.

Planning for the college began in August of 2024. Perreault said that conversations about the idea had been ongoing, but now was the time to make the shift.

“We’ve been thinking about doing this for quite a while, but this really seemed like the right time to make the move,” she said.

Associate Provost Clare Muhoro said the college will improve the support and coordination of graduate programs.

“It’s going to allow us to support graduate programs more effectively and efficiently,” she said.

The new administrative structure also provides clarity for faculty and students, with admissions, program development and academic support all housed under one college. Muhoro said the change will streamline collaboration across departments and help to better align graduate program development with administrative support.

Much of the college’s direction will eventually fall to the permanent dean, who will be selected through a national search, according to Perreault.

Ownby said that the college’s creation is symbolic for the university, which has historically been viewed as undergraduate-focused.

“That does a disservice to our graduates from our graduate programs,” he said.