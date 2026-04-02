Towson University issues policy on federal law enforcement on campus in wake of Maryland law

By Hailey Ensor, Staff Writer

Towson University issued a new policy on federal law enforcement access to non-public spaces on campus last semester, which applies to all law officers including Federal Immigration Enforcement officers. The policy was adopted after a new Maryland law passed because of concern over the rising rate of raids on immigrants living in the United States.

That law is Maryland House Bill 1222. The Maryland legislature passed it in April of 2025, and it denies federal immigration law enforcement access to non-public spaces, unless they present a warrant, or there are extenuating circumstances.

Towson released an accompanying FAQ to its new policy back in February to explain what immigration officers can do, and where on campus warrants would be required for searches.

Towson’s policy says that people on campus cannot interfere with law enforcement activity in a public space. Public spaces include the University Union, West Village Commons and Cook Library.

It is important to note that Cook Library, while it does serve as a space for working and studying, is also open to the public, and is thus deemed a “public space.”

“Non-Public” spaces are all other spaces owned by Towson University, such as academic buildings and residence halls. Law enforcement must provide a signed warrant in order to enter a non-public space or perform a search.

There are exigent circumstances which can negate the requirement for a signed warrant, like an emergency situation that needs immediate action on a public safety threat.

Towson professors are required to call the Towson University Police Department about any law enforcement presence on campus, but faculty do not have the ability to consent to searches, only TUPD. If law enforcement tries to conduct a search within an academic building or classroom, faculty must call the TUPD in order for them to consent to the building to be searched.

This portion of the policy is aligned with the 4th Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches by the government.

Towson’s Senior Vice President of Communications Sean Welsh said Towson made an FAQ for the policy because law enforcement on campus is a topic Towson’s community cares about.

“We were trying to inform the campus community,” Welsh said.

Welsh understands that law enforcement matters to all who are affiliated with Towson University, including students, faculty and staff and even alumni.

While this FAQ was sent out to the student body and faculty in order to inform them on the university policy, not all students were informed on the topic.

Junior Sophie Cassidy said she was not aware of the FAQ or the immigration enforcement policy.

“I think that it’s important that people understand the impact that what’s going on has on students,” Cassidy said.

The concern over federal immigration officials comes amid the Trump administration’s continued raids on immigrant communities. In late February, immigration officers arrested a Columbia University student in her dorm after lying to get into the building.

Despite lack of student awareness on university policy, immigration enforcement is a topic that has been represented in Towson University’s Student Government Association.

On Feb. 10, the SGA unanimously passed a resolution in support of Maryland House Bill 444, which forbids law enforcement officers from working with federal immigration enforcement. The bill passed in the Maryland legislature in February.

Towson Associate Professor Joseph Clark said it was unclear if that type of bill could be enforced.

“It’s unclear that the state and local government can restrict the federal government and federal agents from doing certain things,” Clark said.

Towson and other Maryland universities have not reported any federal officers on campus.