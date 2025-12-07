Towson University Models Inc. club suspended from campus until 2030

By Morgan Lane, Staff Writer

Towson University’s Models Inc. club, known as TUMI, received a six-year suspension following hazing incidents and mismanagement of student fees, according to a hazing incident report.

The club was initially suspended in March of 2024. This November, Student Activities sent an email to various student organization leaders highlighting TUMI’s current standing, according to an email The Towerlight obtained.

“Neither TUMI nor any other Towson University student organization will be permitted to partner with Models Inc., a national organization, in any capacity for the term of the suspension and the probationary period,” Kelly Carpenter, assistant director of leadership for Student Activities, said in the email.

The email also said that individual students are still able to engage with Models Inc. outside of Towson’s campus, but the affiliation can’t be tied to the university or any other Towson organization.

According to the university’s Hazing Transparency Report, Towson Models Inc. members were forced to stand in high heels for hours during practice time, while being “yelled or cursed at by executive board members.” It says the club also mismanaged student dues.

The investigation found Models Inc. in violation of the Student Government Association’s Financial Policy, Towson’s Hazing Policy and theft of property or services.

“Towson University Models Inc. (TUMI) was placed on suspension as a recognized student organization following a completed student accountability process,” Towson spokesperson Jamie Abell said in an email. “This decision reflects findings that the organization engaged in behaviors inconsistent with university expectations and SGA financial policies.”

The club is suspended until March 5, 2030, and will then be on a one-year probationary period until March 5, 2031, according to the email.

Models Inc. did not respond to requests for comment in time for publishing.