Wash away blue light stress with this routine

By: Camryn Eisenberg, Columnist



With the start of a new semester being virtual, students are having to spend a great amount of time sitting in front of a computer screen. While many of us are aware of the affects this can have on us physically or mentally, it also can have a negative impact on our appearance. Whether you are someone who wears makeup during your Zoom class or someone who likes to stay natural, it is important to maintain a skincare routine that will keep your skin as healthy as possible.



According to Thomas Jefferson University dermatologist Nazanin Saedi, the blue light in our computers can break down healthy collagen which causes skin aging. It also can lead to skin discoloration and hyperpigmentation.



Having a set skincare routine not only is beneficial for your skin’s appearance but it also is a great way to wake yourself up in the morning and also to relax and unwind at night.



Lauren Rearick’s HuffPost article “When Skin Care Is Also Self-Care,” touches on how the benefits of a skincare routine are more than just for the purpose of appearance. Doing your skincare alone in your mirror is a perfect way for you to take time just for you.



There are few ways to prevent the skin damage that screen time causes. All of this starts with a detailed skincare routine. Remember to implement a skincare routine for morning and nighttime that have healthy ingredients and work for your specific skin type.

SPF: Your routine can be the same both times a day as long as one thing differs, which is SPF. The most important step in your morning skincare routine is to use an SPF. Experts recommend wearing SPF even when you are inside simply because UV rays can come through your window, but also because of the effect blue light has on the skin. SPF works as a barrier for your skin to prevent skin damage later in your life.

Take a shower: Depending on what time you decide, showers are a great way to either give you a strong start to your day or a nice relaxing end to your day. According to Donalee Curtis, taking a shower is not only a refresher but a destresser and is the perfect time to give yourself some extra care.

I typically will start my skincare routine in the shower by using a makeup removing cleansing balm first, and then following up with my favorite cleanser. The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm is a must for taking off makeup. I also recommend the Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser as it’s also great at preventing breakouts, which can be caused from leftover makeup buildup.



Use products for anti-aging and hyperpigmentation: As mentioned, too much screen time can cause skin aging. Using anti-aging products can combat the feeling of skin fatigue. Products such as Retinol treatments can help, but should only be used once or twice a week upon first use of the product. It is also important to use some sort of eye cream or serum every morning and night to prevent wrinkles. Using a niacinamide treatment can also be effective to prevent hyperpigmentation which can also be caused from the blue light on our computers.

Moisturize: Not only does moisturizing feel good but it is also super beneficial. Moisturizing can help you to feel and look younger, keep your skin hydrated, and also help with your skin’s complexion.