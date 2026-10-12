Baltimore community comes together to protest sexual violence, stand with Jane Doe

By Eva Luzier, Contributing Writer

Protesters in Baltimore City gathered at the Patterson Park Observatory on Thursday, Oct. 8, to rally against sexual violence amid a sexual assault lawsuit involving students at Cornell University.

“Today we are meeting the call that was put out from the Women’s March, as well as other institutions and national organizations,” said Seraiah Coe, a co-organizer of the protest. “Not just allow all the momentum and all this outrage that we are feeling right now to just sit and simmer, but to actually find ways to use it and motivate change.”

The event was part of a national day of action against sexual violence. Protesters around the country gathered to challenge how different organizations handle alleged sexual offenses and their lack of accountability for those accused.

The national discussion follows a 2024 incident, in which an anonymous Cornell University student, Jane Doe, alleged that seven fraternity members drugged and raped her at the Chi Phi fraternity house. According to the lawsuit, fraternity members allegedly shared messages about the incident in a group chat, encouraging others to join.

The protests also brought attention to Kendall Francis.

Francis reported that she was raped by an LSU football player in October 2025 and alleged that he faced no consequences.

Speakers discussed the sexual assault allegations involving Cornell and LSU, highlighting that schools should be places where students can learn without fearing sexual violence.

“We love you, we believe you, we will fight for you,” protesters chanted in support of survivors.

Several speakers addressed men directly, emphasizing their responsibility in preventing sexual violence and challenging behavior that contributes to it.

Caitie Cardenas, a Baltimore City resident, held a sign reading, “The BCPD (county and city) Failed Me.”

Cardenas criticized the response she received from police and medical professionals after reporting a sexual assault.

“I was also denied SAFE exams [sexual assault forensic exams] by Mercy and GBMC hospitals in Baltimore,” Cardenas said.

Her experience reflected a larger concern expressed throughout the demonstration: how institutions respond to survivors who come forward and report sexual violence.

As the demonstration continued, protesters gathered around the observatory, including young boys holding signs reading, “Educate Your Sons,” and young girls with signs saying, “I deserve to be treated right.”

Their youthful handwriting and handmade artwork highlighted the age in which children begin learning about sexual violence and personal safety.

For organizers, the demonstration was not only an opportunity to raise awareness, but also a chance to build lasting connections among community members with similar experiences and those committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence.