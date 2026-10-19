Hundreds attend 2-mile campus peace walk to honor Nolan Wells, spread awareness

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor and Maame Ampofo, Contributing Writer

Over 200 people joined Towson’s Black Student Union and Center for Student Diversity in a 2-mile “Steps for Solidarity” walk on Friday, Oct. 16, to honor the memory of 18-year-old Nolan Wells and bring awareness to his inconclusive death.

Wells was a college freshman from Ocean Springs, Mississippi who died in July during a trip on Cape Horn Island.

His parents are still searching for answers surrounding his death.

The solidarity walk included Towson students, staff and members of We Our Us, an organization that focuses on the betterment and safety of black boys and men.

Antoine Burton, president of the Baltimore chapter of We Our Us, spoke on the impact activism has on young Black boys.

“We have some of our young men from the Baltimore Brothers. For them to be able to be here, to see this, is absolutely impactful and exciting,” Burton said. “Not only to see us come together, but to be on a college campus, right?”

The walk began at Freedom Square and wrapped around campus. Before departing, multiple people gave speeches, including Cameron Norris, the juvenile justice co-chair for the Towson University chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and Freshman Avas Dantzler, a member of both the BSU and We Our Us.

Dantzler said court rulings don’t always have the final say, and connected the event to the 1995 Million Man March.

“The purpose of this event was to show that even though we’re not sitting in a courtroom, we can still make changes and make efforts to promote a more equal and fair society,” Dantzler said. “It never even crossed my mind (the walk is also) the same day of the Million Man March, so it’s just, it’s a day of significance.”

BSU President Emonee Rhynes said the event showcases the importance of unity.

“A lot of times, for Black people, we get so deeply into the habit of just taking it or enduring it,” she said. “To see all of these people, and so many black men here to talk about the issue and knowing why they are here, is so important.”