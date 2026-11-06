Meet the Towson Volleyball player who uses her hair as a blank canvas for gameday

By Kylie Jones, Sports Editor

Tshilanda Diouf was searching for a change of pace.

The Towson Women’s Volleyball player said she mentally struggled during the preseason and needed something different in her everyday life.

“This preseason was quite a lot I think for the whole team,” Diouf said. “At the end of the preseason I had enough and I was like ‘yeah I need something to change.'”

That change finally came when Diouf decided to shave her hair off.

She said the decision came as no surprise to the people around her, since she’s always been daring with her hair.

“I’ve always done crazy things,” Diouf said. “At some point I had like half blue, but like, electric blue and half black. I’ve shaved my head multiple times. I’m my mom’s worst nightmare.”

But the senior didn’t stop at just shaving her head.

With the help of her teammate, Addison Leber, Diouf began creating intricate designs on her bleached buzzcut that take center court at Towson’s volleyball matches.

On game days, the pair gets to work in the locker room, using Sharpies to bring Diouf’s ideas to life. Once the match is over, Diouf says she’s able to easily rinse out the designs and return to a clean slate for the next game.

Diouf says this new gameday tradition has been a morale booster for the entire team.

“Everybody’s engaged in it. Everybody helps. Either we’re deciding the design or they’re deciding the colors,” she said. “And if it’s not good they’re telling me.”

The tradition has become another way for Diouf to connect with her teammates, a group she has grown alongside during her two years at Towson.

Towson Women’s Volleyball players gather in a huddle during a home match against William and Mary on Oct. 3, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

Diouf grew up in Marignane, France with four siblings. Her journey to the United States started when her mom encouraged her to pursue both education and athletics.

After competing at a high level in Europe, the outside hitter spent one season at McNeese State University and another at Old Dominion University before joining the Tigers.

But recently, Diouf has been using Volleyball as an outlet for her creativity and individuality.

“I feel like expression on the court is really important because it makes you feel free, and freedom is something that you cannot buy,” Diouf said.

Despite experimenting with different designs throughout the season, Diouf pointed to one as her favorite.

“Honestly, I really liked the way the brain came out,” Diouf said. “It was really cool in the pictures.”

Diouf and teammates celebrate during a match against Howard held at SECU Arena on Sept. 13, 2026 (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight)



With one month left in her senior season, Diouf’s main goal is to stay present and soak up every moment with her team.

“Sometimes when you’re eating, you’re thinking about what you’re going to do next instead of enjoying the meal. I’m just trying to enjoy the meal at the moment,” Diouf said.

When it comes to her hair, Diouf said she doesn’t plan on running out of ideas for future designs.

“You will never see me twice with the same hairstyle,” she said.

A sentence from this article was removed for clarity: “For some athletes, change may be a new pair of sneakers, new jewelry or wearing signature clothes.” No other content was changed.