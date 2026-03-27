‘No Kings’ sign-wave planned along York Road on Saturday, into Towson area

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

A sign-wave will take place on York Road this Saturday, March 28 as part of the national “No Kings” protests happening across the United States this weekend. The demonstration, called the York Road Free Speech Miles, doubles as a food donation drive.

Indivisible Baltimore County is coordinating the demonstration, which is happening from noon to 1:30 p.m. It’s one of thousands of actions that will take place Saturday in a broad show against President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions, from immigration policy to wars abroad.

Demonstrators will line sidewalks along York road, starting at the Gittings Avenue and York Road intersection, and head north towards Cross Campus Drive and the Towson Circle. Volunteer organizer Jennifer Worton expects thousands to show up, and that the line will extend as far up York Road as needed to accommodate demonstrators.

Organizers currently plan to have three spots along the route where people can get on a “soapbox” to speak to other demonstrators.

“They can read a poem, they can sing, they can chant, they can tell their personal story why they’re there,” Worton said.

Soapboxes are currently planned to be at 7402 York Road, 6607 York Road and Drumcastle Center. Anyone can step up to the Soapbox and speak. Each person has a time limit so as many people can talk as possible. Worton said they want everyday people, not just politicians, to share their point of view to the crowd.

Non-perishable food and hygiene items will be collected during the sign-wave at ten locations, one being the north corner of where Cedar Avenue and Worcester Road meet York Road.

Worton said Indivisible decided to hold food donations during the sign-wave because of how the rising cost of groceries is affecting people, and how many immigrants living in the United States aren’t leaving their homes out of fear of being taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The first large-scale “No Kings” protest took place on June 14, 2025, with organizers estimating that over 5 million people showed up across the country. Another nationwide protest took place a few months later on October 18, where a rally and march in Towson at Riderwood Hills Park drew a massive crowd.

“We just ask people to come with a sign, with some energy, with a light heart,” Worton said. “And bring a friend.”