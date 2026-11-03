Police Blotter Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Oct. 27, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for a drug violation.

Oct. 27, 2026: A student reported being threatened in a road rage incident.

Oct. 28, 2026: TUPD responded to a report of vandalized personal property.

Oct. 29, 2026: A student reported the theft of their AirPods.

Oct. 29, 2026: A student reported being threatened by an individual in University Union.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 26, 2026: A suspect entered the 6200 block of Falls Road, where they implied having a weapon and stole money. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Oct. 27, 2026: A suspect stole personal items from the victim on the 1700 block of Yakona Road. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

This article is up-to-date as of 12:44 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2026.