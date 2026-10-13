Police Blotter Oct. 6 to Oct. 12
By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Oct. 6, 2026: A staff member reported the theft of a sign.
Oct. 6, 2026: A staff member reported graffiti in a restroom.
Oct. 7, 2026: An individual was arrested for trespassing.
Oct. 7, 2026: Staff reported the theft of audio equipment in Burdick Hall.
Oct. 7, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.
Oct. 7, 2026: A student reported money missing from her purse.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
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This article is up-to-date as of 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2026.