Aaron Moscoso/The Towerlight
Campus Crime News

Police Blotter Oct. 6 to Oct. 12

Editor in Chief

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Oct. 6, 2026: A staff member reported the theft of a sign.

Oct. 6, 2026: A staff member reported graffiti in a restroom. 

Oct. 7, 2026: An individual was arrested for trespassing. 

Oct. 7, 2026: Staff reported the theft of audio equipment in Burdick Hall.

Oct. 7, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Oct. 7, 2026: A student reported money missing from her purse.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None

This article is up-to-date as of 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2026.

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