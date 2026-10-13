T-Pain to headline Towson’s Homecoming concert

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief and Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain will headline Towson’s Homecoming concert, the university announced today.

The performance, scheduled for Oct. 30, will be the first homecoming concert the university has seen in over a decade.

The Grammy-winning artist is known for his early 2000s songs like “Buy U a Drank” and “Up Down,” which both have over 500 million streams on Spotify.

DJ Bonics, who worked with Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg, is set to open the show, according to a university press release.

Elijah Brantley, one of the student members of the Homecoming committee who serves as the president of marketing and engagement, said that he is excited for the concert.

“We’ve experienced a lot of great homecomings, and so we wanted to bring that same excitement to Towson,” Brantley said. “When we found out that it was possible, we knew that we wanted to explore that idea.”

Some students expressed their satisfaction with the committee’s artist choice.

“I think that’s fun, and it’s gonna be a good performance,” said sophomore Sierra Eduvigen.

Senior Brendan Henderson said a T-Pain performance is “20 years too late,” but that he is still interested in attending with friends.

The concert will be held in Secu Arena, and doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are exclusive to TU students, faculty and staff.

This article is up to date as of 10:49 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2026