T-Pain’s Homecoming performance brings ‘crowds and energy’ to SECU Arena

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

Hundreds of people attended Towson’s Homecoming concert, headlined by T-Pain and DJ’ed by DJ Bonics, on Friday, Oct. 30.

The concert was the first Homecoming performance Towson has had in over a decade.

“This is a great homecoming. We really stepped it up this week, and the crowds and energy have been great,” said Vernon Hurte, senior vice president for student affairs and university life.

During his set, T-Pain performed some of his most popular songs, including “Blame It,” “Shawty,” “Up Down” and “Bartender,” while dancing with background dancers.

The Grammy-winning rapper also incorporated older rock songs by other artists into his performance, such as “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, which were both released in 1981.

William Kiskowski, a Towson University alum and a faculty member of the university’s geography department, said that he was excited about the concert because T-Pain was popular when he was in college.

But Kiskowski said he was unsure if the younger generations would be excited for early 2000’s music.

“I was wondering how interested the students would be in a 43 year old rapper, but it seems like most of the people here are students, so they were interested enough to come out on a Friday night,” Kiskowski said.

Junior Diana Kamau said that she enjoyed the concert, but was surprised by the show’s length, which lasted a little over an hour.

“I thought the concert was fun. I expected more songs, but I still enjoyed it,” Kamau said. “I love the song ‘I’m in love with a stripper,’ so getting to hear it live was amazing.”

Amelia Gossman, Towson alumna and Cook Library services specialist for student success, said that the show brought back a sense of nostalgia.

“This was very nostalgic for me,” she said. “Both as someone who was in the Towson area when T-Pain was super popular and just as an adult who is also a staff member too.”

The photo used in this article has been updated to a photo from the Oct. 30 concert. All photos are provided from the university.