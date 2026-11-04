Towson earns semifinal hosting rights for CAA Championship

By Ali Suleman, Contributing Writer

Towson women’s soccer clinched the Coastal Athletic Association’s North Division title and secured their spot in the CAA Women’s Soccer Championship after a 1-1 tie against Drexel on Sunday.

The Tigers will enter the CAA tournament as the No. 1 seed in the North after leading the division with 19 points during the season. This is the first time Towson has earned the top seed since 2023.

Following the draw against Drexel, Towson closed out their season with an overall record of 9-5-3 and finished 6-2-1 in conference play.

Towson will host the CAA North Division semifinal game at Tiger Field on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. The Tigers will take on the winner of the first round matchup between No. 2 Hofstra and No. 3 Stony Brook.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington earned the top spot in the South Division after finishing its season 11-0-7, becoming the first CAA soccer program to finish the regular season unbeaten.

UNCW will host the winner of No. 2 Elon and No. 3 William & Mary’s first round game.

The team with the highest point total will host the title game on either Nov. 14 or Nov. 15. The time of the game has not yet been determined.

The first round of the tournament is slated to kick off on Nov. 5 at noon.