Towson Men’s Basketball talks season goals with a team of new faces

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson Men’s Basketball is less than one month away from their first tip-off of the regular season.

The Tigers, who went 19-15 for the 2025-26 season, are facing major adjustments with almost entirely a new roster. Nine players from the 2025-2026 season either transferred or graduated, including the team’s top scorers, Dylan Williamson and Tyler Tejada.

“The best part of the job is the relationships you’re afforded the opportunity to make,” said head coach Pat Skerry on having an uptick in new players.

With six returning players and nine new faces, returning junior forward Caleb Embeya said he wants to set the tone for them.

“I have more responsibility with like, the new guys,” he said during the preseason media day teleconference on Wednesday.

Embeya had 99 offensive rebounds during the 2025-2026 season– the most of anyone on the team– but he wants more.

“You can only eat what you kill,” he said.

The Tigers scored a total of 2,354 points last season, and conceded 2,248 points. Skerry said he wants to see more physical defense this season.

“We’ve gotta consistently be pretty physical defensively,” he said.

He also said that his players should “keep the music playing on offense,” because they “slipped a little” last season.

Despite Towson being ranked eight out of 13 in the conference last season for total scoring points, the Tigers are ranked fourth in the Preseason Coaches Poll behind University of North Carolina Wilmington, Charleston and Hofstra, who took down the Tigers in the conference semi-finals.

Zion Stanford also gained Coastal Athletic Association recognition by making the preseason All-CAA second team, with Jaquan Womack making the honorable mention list.

Yet, Skerry said it’s anyone’s game.

“We understand that anyone can beat us,” he said.

He referred to their season opener at Santa Clara on Nov. 2 as “the Super Bowl.”

The Tigers will face the Blue Hens at the University of Delaware on Saturday in a preseason exhibition match. Their home opener is slated for Monday, Nov. 9, against 2026 NCAA qualifiers, the Long Island University Sharks.