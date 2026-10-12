Towson remains winless after falling to Stony Brook on Family Weekend

By Jack Ahumada, Staff Writer and Sofia Cruz, Contributing Writer

Towson looked to end their losing streak in Saturday’s game against Stony Brook, but came up short in a 31-24 loss that dropped their season record to 0-7.

“I feel horrible for our guys. I thought we did a lot of really good things but we continued to be one play off, one series off, not really giving us an opportunity to excel the way I think we’re capable of,” said Towson Football Head Coach Pete Shinnick.

Freshman quarterback Jacob Davis started in place of sophomore Andrew Indorf, who did not play due to an undisclosed reason.

“Andrew will be out. We get him evaluated every week, so he’ll be out indefinitely,” Shinnick said.

In the opening drive, two short passes gave Towson back-to-back first downs, which ended with Davis being sacked by Seawolves redshirt freshman Khalid Beuno and junior Sebastian Regis.

“Gotta be able to protect the quarterback better,” Shinnick said. “Seven sacks (is) completely unacceptable. When we have opportunities on hit, (we) gotta be able to make a tackle.”

Stony Brook received the fourth-down punt on their own 23-yard line, where Sealwolves’ quarterback Quinn Boyd had his first drive against Towson’s defense.

The Seawolves got the ball to Towson’s 49-yard line, where Boyd rushed for a 28-yard gain to put the Seawolves in scoring position.

He sent a 15-yard touchdown pass up the middle to redshirt freshman James Dely, who scored Stony Brook’s first touchdown of the game.

With Towson trailing 7-0, they looked for an opening.

After a pass completion from Davis led to a 2-yard loss, Seawolves defensive end Reggie Darkah recovered a fumble from an attempted rush by Towson running back Xavier Pugh.

Stony Brook acted quickly.

Boyd threw a short pass to Sweitzer, who front-flipped into the endzone on third down to give Stony Brook a 14-point lead.

The score remained stagnant for the remainder of the first quarter.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Seawolves kicker Michael Mannino launched a 40-yard field goal upping the score to 17-0.

Towson started their drive with a pass interference penalty on Stony Brook’s junior cornerback Miles McGoy, giving the Tigers just over three minutes remaining in the half to make something happen from their 42-yard line.

Davis rushed 23 yards and connected with wide receiver Jarvis Jones for a 5-yard gain, putting Towson on Stony Brook’s 19-yard line.

The Tigers went for the score on their fourth down.

Davis threw a pinpoint pass up the middle of the field to sophomore receiver Aaron Enterline, who secured Towson’s first touchdown of the game.

Enterline caught his ninth touchdown of the season, tying him for seventh all-time in Towson single season history. He’s scored in every game this season.

“Aaron was leading the nation in touchdowns,” Shinnick said. “He’s probably also leading the nation in pass interference calls against him, because it seems like whenever he’s open, people are just going to grab him and pull him down.”

Towson went into halftime down 17-7 and looked to take back momentum from the Seawolves in the second half.

In the third quarter Davis connected with Pugh for an 18-yard touchdown, making it a three point game with less than two minutes on the clock.

Stony Brook responded with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Davis quickly answered with a 49-yard pass to receiver Cleveland Charlton, laying the groundwork for an eventual touchdown by Pugh that brought the score to 24-21 in the final minutes of play.

“I thought Jacob Davis played amazing. Great job for a true freshman coming in,” Shinnick said. “Just did an amazing job. So very proud of him.”

The Tigers will face the Campbell Fighting Camels at Barker-Lane Stadium on Saturday.