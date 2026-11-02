Towson ends losing streak with homecoming victory over Hampton

By Kylie Jones, Sports Editor

The previously winless Towson Tigers secured their first win of the season, taking down the Hampton University Pirates 44-13 during Saturday’s homecoming matchup.

“I’m glad we were able to get our first one in our homecoming,” said freshman quarterback Jacob Davis. “It feels special to be able to go out there and get our first win of the season. I really wanna finish off the season strong.”

Davis led the team with 109 rushing yards, 216 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Davis has started for the Tigers since mid-October, stepping in for sophomore quarterback Andrew Indorf, who suffered an undisclosed injury that head coach Pete Shinnick said would “linger.”

“Jacob gives you a completely different element than what we’ve had,” Shinnick said. “Andrew was very elusive, would get out of trouble, find a way to extend the play. We run a handful of more quarterback draws with Jacob.”

Towson’s defense held Hampton scoreless for much of the first half, only allowing a lone touchdown in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

Running back Kemarrion Battles added 99 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, including a 91-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that set a new school record.

The previous record was 84 yards set by Jason Corle in 1996 against Wagner College.

Sophomore running back Kemarrion Battles runs into Towson’s endzone, escaping a tackle by Hampton’s defense on Oct. 31, 2026. (Sofia Cruz/The Towerlight)



Davis credited the team’s rushing success to the offensive line.

“We know what our O-line is capable of,” Davis said. “We know that when we do the right things and we get the right guys, our O-line can move anybody in the conference.”

Running back Tristen Kenan also found success, totaling 93 yards and earning his first touchdown as a Tiger.

“I thought Tristen played electric and dynamic,” Shinnick said.

Wide receiver Jacob Zollar was Davis’ primary passing target, catching five passes and adding a touchdown for the Tigers.

Towson’s defense held Hampton to a single touchdown during the second half.

Despite the early fourth quarter touchdown from Battles, the score remained unchanged for the rest of the match, securing Towson’s 44-13 victory.

Shinnick attributed the victory to a successful bye week.

“I told them last night in our team meeting… probably the best bye week that I’ve had as a head coach,” Shinnick said. “Just how they competed, how hard they went, their attention to detail… it was awesome.”

Towson’s next game is on the road against Sacred Heart University at noon on Saturday.