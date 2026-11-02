Towson tips off season tonight against Santa Clara

By Kylie Jones, Sports Editor and Nayeli Alonzo, Staff Writer

Towson men’s basketball is set to tip off its season against Santa Clara University tonight at 10 p.m.

Santa Clara clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament last season after managing a 26-9 record and finishing second in the West Coast Conference tournament.

Some players mentioned this game as one that stood out to them on the schedule during the preseason media day.

“I just want to prove that I can play at that level and I know I can,” Jon Barton said.

Jon Barton finishes against his defender during an exhibition game against the University of Delaware held at SECU Arena on Oct. 17, 2026. (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight)

Barton redshirted his freshman season with the Tigers and is set to make his regular season debut during tonight’s match. The 6-foot-3 floor general says he’s eager to get off the sidelines.

“I feel like I’ve been caged and I feel like now I’m set free,” Barton said. “I know what to expect and I’m ready to take on that challenge.”

Barton was among the names that head coach Pat Skerry mentioned as leaders on this new squad. He also pointed to Jaquan Womack as a player that has stepped up during the preseason.

Womack is entering his sophomore season with Towson and is one-of-two Tigers to earn preseason honors.

“I have more of a voice this year,” Womack said. “Last year as a freshman I really didn’t have a voice. I was just there playing as hard as I can.”

Jaquan Womack talks to his teammates during a timeout in an exhibition game against the University of Delaware held at SECU Arena on Oct. 17, 2026. (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight)

The leadership from the team’s returning players has been crucial as they welcomed nine fresh faces during the offseason.

One of the new additions to the roster is Denis Bădălău, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward from Romania. Bădălău is a transfer from Rutgers and played for the Romanian National Team in the FIBA World Cup during 2024-2025.

Skerry said that Bădălău brings valuable maturity to the group.

“Whatever coach asks me to do, I’ll do exactly that,” Bădălău said. “I know that if I give my best and give 100% every day, I know I’m gonna help the team be a championship team.”

Towson also acquired 6-foot-6 senior guard Zion Stanford from Villanova during the offseason. The Philadelphia native spent two seasons at Temple University before becoming a Wildcat.

Stanford is the only other Tiger to earn preseason honors, landing a spot on the Coastal Athletic Association’s Preseason Second Team All-Conference.



Zion Stanford dribbles the ball at the top of the key during an exhibition game against the University of Delaware held at SECU Arena on Oct. 17, 2026. (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight)

Towson ranked fourth in the CAA preseason poll after back-to-back years of being the conference frontrunners.

“I think that was very disrespectful,” Barton said. “I feel like we got a lot of underdogs. We got a lot of guys that got something to prove.”

After reaching the CAA semifinals for five consecutive seasons, Towson looks to make key improvements in the season ahead.

Skerry points to ball security, accountability and accepting roles as some of the focuses for the team this year.

“We’re trying to make a good marinara sauce,” Skerry said. “Vanilla might be a great ingredient, but if you throw that into the marinara sauce, not so good.”

Pat Skerry talks to his players during a timeout in an exhibition game against the University of Delaware held at SECU Arena on Oct. 17, 2026. (Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight)

The matchup against Santa Clara marks the first ever meeting between the two teams.

The Broncos were one vote shy of unanimously being predicted to win the WCC this season. Two of their guards, Jake Ensminger and Sash Gavalyugov, were selected for the WCC Men’s Basketball Preseason Team.

For the Tigers, that makes them more hungry for the challenge.

“We want to win big games,” Womack said. “We play a lot of high major teams this year. I feel like they’re beatable. I feel like we can be better.”

The match is set to tip off at 10 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.