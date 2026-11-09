Towson tops CAA with eight postseason honorees

By Kylie Jones, Sports Editor and Nayeli Alonzo, Staff Writer

Towson women’s soccer had eight players earn Coastal Athletic Association postseason honors, the most of any team in the conference, the CAA announced on Wednesday.

Sophie Thibeault headlined the awards, earning Co-Attacking Player of the Year alongside University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Hailey Longwell.

“I feel like it’s good to acknowledge all those players that have worked hard, as well as all the others that have contributed but didn’t get recognized,” Thibeault said.

Thibeault led the team in assists and tied teammate Kale’a Perry for the team lead in goals during the season.

Freshman midfielder Meron Koro earned the CAA Rookie of the Year Award after contributing four goals and three assists during the season. This is the first time a Tiger has won Rookie of the Year.

Koro was also named to the All-CAA First Team.

The freshman pointed to being a supportive teammate as a key to a successful season.

“Making an impact for me just means being there for my team in every aspect of soccer, on and off the field. Supporting them, checking in on them and then on the field just knowing what paths they like and what kind of player they are,” Koro said.

Perry, who earned the CAA’s Preseason Player of the Year, joined Thibeault in Koro on the All-CAA First Team. Perry ranked in the top 10 for goals and assists in the CAA.

Goalie Teagan Gardner was named to the All-CAA Second Team after notching a .47 GAA during conference play. Midfielder Emely Rubio and defender Sydney Lindeman joined her on the second team.

“This group is wonderful,” said head coach Katherine Vettori. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a group with less drama. It’s a team, everyone has each other’s backs.”

The All-CAA Third Team featured a lone Tiger, senior defender Brooke Birrell. Freshman Jayla Caldwell rounded out the awards, earning a nod to the All-CAA Rookie Team alongside Koro.

Koro said the awards add positive pressure to her as a freshman.

“I don’t see pressure as something that hurts me in any way,” Koro said. “Pressure is, you know, diamond. That idea that you become better through the pressure.”

The postseason honors reflected the consistency of Towson’s starting lineup, as every player who started at least 90% of the team’s matches earned All-CAA honors.

Despite the accolades, Vettori made it clear that the Tigers’ sights are set on the postseason ahead.

“This is a completely new game,” Vettori said. “We’ve evolved and changed.”